We believe he’s #1 but the voting committee doesn’t live here in the great state of Ohio, only one man won the Heisman twice that man was our very own Archie Griffin. So when the list comes out and he’s not #1 I really have a problem the players that ESPN has in front of Archie were great in their own right but none of them did what Archie was able to accomplish. I mean in 150 years he’s the only one to win the best award in college TWICE. full story Click Here

Here’s the list

The 11 Greatest Players in College Football History

Jim Brown, Syracuse Herschel Walker, Georgia Bo Jackson, Auburn Archie Griffin, Ohio State Jim Thorpe, Carlisle Red Grange, Illinois Earl Campbell, Texas Dick Butkus, Illinois Barry Sanders, Oklahoma State Gale Sayers, Kansas Roger Staubach, Navy

Columbus Ohio’s Own Archie Griffin Was Ranked No. 4 on ESPN’s list of greatest college football players was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: City Posted 14 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: