Body Of Missing 14-Year-Old Ohio Boy Found In Vacant House Chimney

The three-week search ends in tragedy.

Authorities announced Tuesday that the search for missing 14-year-old ended when they found his body trapped inside the chimney of a vacant house near his home. His body was found Monday night during another residential search.

The missing teen, Harley Dilly, is being considered an accident and authorities have not found any evidence of foul play. Port Clinton Police Chief Robert Hickman said, “Dilly had climbed an antenna, got onto the roof of the house across the street from where he lived and then went down its chimney.”

Corner report was released Tuesday stating Dilly died from compressive asphyxia, which is when the torso is compressed, preventing the lungs from expanding and hence interfering with breathing. Final autopsy findings are awaiting toxicology.

Investigators went inside the house and found the teen’s coat and glasses on the second floor next to the chimney. No reason as to why he went inside the home.

Dilly has been missing since Dec. 20 when he was making his way home from school.

