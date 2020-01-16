Columbus Zoo Offering Free Admission for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering free admission in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

On Monday, Jan. 20, free admission will be valid from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The zoo says the standard parking fees still apply.

In addition to the promotion for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the zoo says it will also offer half-priced admission to guests throughout January and February.

“As an organization grateful for the support of our wonderful community, we are proud to offer these opportunities as one way to give back and share with our guests the fun and educational experiences our Zoo has to offer,” said Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Executive Vice President of External Affairs Janelle Coleman in a news release.

Written By: DJ Mr. King Posted 7 hours ago

