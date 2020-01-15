CLOSE
Cbus
HomeCbus

YK Osiris Wants to Record with Drake

Hollywood Zay and YK Osiris

Source: Jam Visions / Cam God

The young star YK Osiris needs the permission of a judge in Georgia to leave the state so he can record with Drake. He’s out on bond from an assault case, but his team just filed docs in Fulton County asking a judge to give him the go-ahead to fly to Toronto.

As of now the judge has not signed off on the request yet, but Osiris did get approval last month to travel out of state for work, so going to Toronto just may be a GO!

Courtesy of TMZ

Are you looking forward to a song from YK and Drizzy?

 

Power Winter Block Party

Everything That Went Down at Power Winter Block Party

20 photos Launch gallery

Everything That Went Down at Power Winter Block Party

Continue reading Everything That Went Down at Power Winter Block Party

Everything That Went Down at Power Winter Block Party

 

YK Osiris Wants to Record with Drake  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close