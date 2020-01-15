Don’t Put Your Expectations of Me, On Me

Let me be the one to tell you I find my life so much more stress free by allowing people to be who they are. I no longer try to control people but just let them exist for who they are. If i don’t like it, i move them out of my life, and if i like what they bring to the table I keep them around. That applies to friendships, relationships, co workers, and even from parent to child.

What are your thoughts?

