Amazon Hiring 1,500 For West Jefferson Fulfillment Center!

Ohio is continuously expanding the workforce throughout the state by welcoming companies creating jobs and opportunities. Recently Google broke ground on a pricey new data center in New Albany, joining Amazon and Facebook.

Well now, Amazon is expanding and will be looking to fill more than 1,500 positions at its fulfillment center in West Jefferson. At this location employees pick, pack, and ship items.

For those interested in the new positions, you can look forward to Amazon offering $15 per hour as their minimum wage and benefits for full-time employees. They’re also offering health care, a 401(k) plan and up to 20 paid weeks of parental leave.

Amazon is also urging people to join their Career Choice program, which pays for up to 95% of tuition for courses in high demand fields.

If you’re interested in working for Amazon you must be 18 or older and posses a high school diploma or equivalent.

Source: 10TV

