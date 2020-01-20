CLOSE
Contests
CONTEST
HomeContests

Are You Columbus’ Cutest Couple 2020: Nominate a Couple Now!

Columbus' Cutest Couple_RD Columbus_January 2020

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

It’s that time of year where we start the search for Columbus’ Cutest Couple!  Are you and your boo Columbus’ Cutest Couple or do you know Columbus’ Cutest Couple?

Nominate you and your boo or another couple to win the bragging rights of being named Columbus’ Cutest Couple!  Plus we will treat the winning couple to an amazing date night out on the town!

 

The Greatest Celebrity Weddings Of All Time
25 photos

 

The Latest:

Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close