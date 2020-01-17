This story hurts me to the core because now these two young ladies in this story will forever be scared, I have daughters and it would’ve been really tough not to run out of the store to find the creep who did this to one of my daughters. What this creep did was show nude pics or videos to two 11-year-old girls who were looking at cell phones and when the girls moved to another part of the store this creep followed and showed more. That’s why I always tell my daughters to scream out as loud as they can any and every time they fill threatened. Put it like this, there is no way this guy would’ve made it outta the store and I am so sorry that this happened to these two young ladies. Full Story Click Here

Throw Him Under The Jail "Man Showed Explicit Images to Kids at Polaris Best Buy"

Written By: City Posted 7 hours ago

