17-Year-Old Ohio Student Graduates College Before Finishing High School!

An Ohio student has gone above and beyond the call of duty and made us all proud by graduating college before he’s even done with high school! Sounds a little crazy, but its is no surprise to me to see a young black man working hard to fulfill his dreams.

As reported on TSR, 17-year-old Cameron Ray of Warrensville Heights, Ohio has made history in his hometown becoming the youngest student to ever earn a college degree before graduating high school! Ray earned his Associate’s degree from Cuyahoga Community College thanks to a special program his school offers.

The Ohio College Credit Plus program was created in 2015 and it allows students between 7th and 12th grade to earn college credits. The program has benefited many Ohio families tremendously, saving them more than $569 million in tuition and also making students more career ready. With this program in place, Ray took advantage and enrolled into college early.

Cameron is currently a junior and isn’t scheduled to graduate high school until the spring of 2021! Since receiving his Associate’s degree, Ray plans to attend Cleveland State University next semester to pursue his dream of becoming a film director.

Cameron was interviewed after his major accomplishment and says:

“Everyone is usually pretty surprised when I tell them I’m only a junior in high school. I’ve learned that sometimes it’s the best things in life you’ll be fearful of. But you’ve got to push yourself and get acquainted.”

That’s some real black boy joy! Congratulations Cameron Ray!

