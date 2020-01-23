Magic 95.5 is giving you the opportunity of a lifetime to win a trip to see Charlie Wilson live in Concert In LA just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Charlie Wilson is taking care of your Flights, Hotel and Dinner plus a special meet and greet backstage. Register below to win a trip to see Uncle Charlie live in LA. Brought to you by the only station in the capital city with the best R&B Magic 95.5
The Latest:
- Win a Valentine’s Day Trip to See Charlie Wilson
- Dru Hill Kicks Off New Season of ‘Unsung’
- Jackson Pike Jail Undergoes State Inspection After Downtown Jail Found Disgusting!
- Behind The Scenes: ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Directors Want Eddie Murphy Sequel As Their Next Project
- TRIED IT: Skin Seeds Aloe Glow Sheet Skin Mask
- Heyy Ya! Andre 3000 Is Making A Comeback, But It’s Not What You Think
- Pourquoi? Commes des Garçons Threw Some Tired Ol’ Cornrow Wigs On White Models For Paris Fashion Week
- You Might Catch the Flu Twice this Season!
- Missy Elliott’s Urban One Honors Acceptance Speech Is The #BlackGirlMagic Moment We Needed
- COLUMBUS: It’s Officially 614 Restaurant Week!
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: