The popular dating app, Tinder, is finally adding features that aim to help people feel more safe on dates. Tinder is adding a new panic button among other features to help you not worry about the bad things that can possibly happen when meeting up with a stranger for the first time.

According to Buzzfeed.com, Tinder’s parent company, Match Group, announced yesterday (January 23rd) that it’s partnering up with Noonlight, a safety app that tracks people’s locations and sends that information to emergency services if an alarm in the app is triggered.

According a press release, Tinder users can input information about their dates in the Noonlight feature beginning on January 28th. They’ll also be able to share location services so the app tracks them during their date, and they’ll have the ability to hit the panic button if they should need emergency services.

Do you think this will help you feel safer?

