Sharkeys Lounge, a strip club in Dayton, OH lost its liquors license this past Thursday, following a five month undercover investigation conducted by the Highway State Patrol agents.
The undercover officers were able to trade $2,404.87 worth of SNAP benefits for an entire Eminem record’s worth of drugs, including methamphetamines, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil. They were also able to purchase lap dances with stamp benefits.
Daily Dayton News reported that because of the location a lot of drugs were brought into the area.
The employees and its regulars are facing a lot of criminal charges, including drug trafficking, food stamp trafficking, aggravated shipment and distribution of heroin and illegal sexual activity.
Courtesy of vice.com
Ohio Strip Club Loses License After Accepting SNAP for Drinks, and Hardcore Drugs was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com