3 Arrested After Armed Robbery At Easton Jared

Easton Town Center

Police say three armed suspects wearing masks robbed an Easton area jewelry store this pastTuesday morning.

Around 11:25 a.m. Tuesday at the Jared Jewelers,  three suspects entered the store and ordered the employees to the ground. Two of the suspects were allegedly armed with hammers.

The suspects then broke several display cases with the hammers and filled bags with jewelry, police said.

Employees called the police after the suspects left  and gave  them the  suspects’ vehicle’s tag number.

Police said they found suspects fled their vehicle on foot. Police said they found the suspects in a pop-up camper near Woodland Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

Some sources are saying the suspects are from Cleveland, obviously with them getting caught right away, they did not have a plan at all.

