Ezekiel Elliott Father Pleads Not Guilty Charges Related to Death of Serval Cat

Last year the neighbors of Stacy Elliott called Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office to report their dog had been attacked by a large cat when the sheriff’s arrived the found the cat and from their accounts, they believed that the cat was going to attack them so they shot the cat killing the animal. That’s when Elliott’s neighbors let the sheriff know that they’ve also seen wolf dogs, foxes, and other exotic animals for years and believed that all of these animals came for Elliott’s home. Now the investigation begins and although Elliott says he’s innocent many of the neighbors tell a different story. Full Story Click Here

