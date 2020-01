Baltimore, Maryland has the highest STI rate in the country. According to statistics there are about 2,400 STI cases per 100,000 people, with the most common being chlamydia. The second city on the list was Jackson, Mississippi with 1,800 cases per 100,000 people. followed by Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, San Francisco, California, and Montgomery, Alabama.

