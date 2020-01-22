‘They Sprayed Her Blood All Over Her Fellow Students’: Cops Assault Teen In Viral Video

People are calling for two West Mifflin, Pennsylvania cops to be fired after they were caught on video assaulting a 15-year-old girl on a school bus last month.

According to the Pittsburg Post-Gazette, the altercation took place on December 18 and West Mifflin officers Sgt. Christopher Mordaunt and Officer Tommy Trieu are identified as the officers caught on the cellphone video.

The clip starts with the two cops having the girl pinned against a window. One of them then proceeds to pull the girl by her hair as other students demand the officers stop. It’s still not clear why the cops were called to the bus in the first place, or how the situation escalated.

At a borough council meeting on Tuesday night, five people showed up to show their concern.

“You have two grown men with a 15-year-old black girl bear hugging her, pulling her hair, and her blood is squirting on her classmates,” explained Fawn Walker-Montgomery, the founder of Take Action Mon Valley. “There’s nothing you could tell me that would excuse a 15-year-old child being assaulted like that.”

Attorney Paul Jubas has been retained by the girls family to take legal action.

“Sergeant Christopher Mordaunt and Officer Tommy Trieu committed a crime when they brutally assaulted this tiny girl,” he said in a December Instagram post. “They sprayed her blood all over her fellow students and incited riot-like conditions on a school bus. Everything was calm on this bus until these officers began their vicious assault. To make matters worse, other videos prove they lied in their affidavit of probable cause.”

Jubas went on to describe the girl as a student “taking college level courses” who started her own bakery business and has never had a run-in with the law. He’s demanding all charges against the girl be dropped and the officers be fired. He told the Post-Gazette that he might have more to say following the girl’s hearing in juvenile court in early February.

West Mifflin’s solicitor, Phil DiLucente, argued that the officers didn’t do anything wrong. He explained that the case was being reviewed by outside agencies and he could not comment any further until the investigation was finished.

“We believe everyone has a right to free speech. However, everybody needs to let this run its course. And in due time, any and all facts pertaining to their concerns will be addressed,” Mr. DiLucente said.

In a joint statement released Friday, Allegheny County Councilwomen Bethany Hallam and Olivia Bennett asked the district attorney to file charges against the officers.

“We stand with the family and their legal representation and will do everything in our power to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation,” the statement read.

