Mommy Crush: Magical Moments Of Alicia Keys In Mom Mode

Alicia Keys has been enjoying motherhood so much that music took a backseat for a few years. But now the songstress is back with a new style and brand new tunes to back it up. Earlier this month, A. Keys dropped the visuals for her latest single “Underdog”, and needless to say, she still got it.

Getting back into work mode with a 10-year-old and six-year-old at home is what makes this Queen a true girl on fire.

The proud mom of super talented little Egypt Dean gave birth to her second baby boy Genesis Ali back in 2014, and has been taking the time to raise and nurture the kids with hubby Swizz Beatz. And she’s not shy at all about showing off her bundles of joy to the world.

Check out our list of the best photos of Alicia Keys in mommy mode below.

Written By: kiyonnathewriter Posted January 25, 2020

