Ohio State Basketball Team Honor’s Kobe Bryant

January 26, 2020, will be a day that many will remember forever the day Kobe Bryant died, everyone will be able to recall exactly where they were when they heard the news. Since his untimely passing many of biggest names in sports have paid their respects to Kobe and his family and our very own Buckeye’s paid their respects to NBA legend in a very special way by putting both of his jersey numbers on the back of their shoes “#8-24 Forever” Full Story Click Here

Written By: City Posted 6 hours ago

