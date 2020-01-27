The Cincinnati Reds are looking to amplify their squad after outfielder Nick Castellanos. Castellanos is the top hitter remaining on the free-agent market, but has joined the Cincinnati Reds team on a on a 4-year, $64 million contract. His contract includes an opt-out clause after the 2020 and 2021 seasons, which could allow him to re-enter free agency after an exceptional year.

If outfielder Castellanos doesn’t opt-out of his contract, his $64 million deal is tied for the largest free-agent signing in the team’s history.

Castellanos, who will wear Number 2 , will be announced at a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The Reds designated outfield prospect José Sirí for assignment to make room for Castellanos on the 40-man roster team.

Reds Sign Free-Agent Nick Castellanos To a 4-year $64M Contarct was originally published on wiznation.com