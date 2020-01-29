Ohio Moving Closer To Increased Minimum Wage Rate

Ohio is moving one step closer to raising its minimum wage rate.

On Monday, Ohio’s attorney general approved the next step of a proposal to amend the state constitution to raise the minimum from the current $8.55 an hour rate to $13 an hour by 2025

The initial petition contains a “fair and truthful” summary of the proposal and the petition’s 1,000 signatures are valid, said Ohio Attorney General David Yost. He did not take a position on the merits of the amendment itself.

The proposed amendment goes next to the Ohio Ballot Board to determine whether the petition contains a single or multiple issues. Backers hope to put the amendment on the November ballot.

