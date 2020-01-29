Radio One Columbus in association with Art Makes Columbus, Columbus Makes Art presents Future History Makers, honoring our future African American Leaders of Columbus!
If you know someone making an impact in our community nominate them below today to be honored!
The Latest:
- Nominate Someone to be Honored as a 2020 Future History Maker
- The Central Ohio Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Kicks Off Student of the Year Campaign
- LesLie Wexner Considers stepping down at CEO of L Brands
- MOMMY MOMENT: How to Handle Aggressive Behavior in Children
- Did You Know Ohio Drinking Laws Have a Loophole in Them Which Allows Underage Drinking?
- Roger Troutman Granddaughter Dies of Overdose
- PETA Says You’re Walking Your Dog Wrong!!
- Dylan Roof Has Filed an Appeal On His Death Sentence!
- Deborah Cox Releases Video For New Single ‘Easy Way’
- Have You Ever Been Kicked Out of Your Child’s Game?? City…Raises Hand Half Way LOL Take The Poll