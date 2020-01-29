LesLie Wexner Considers stepping down at CEO of L Brands

Sales for the L Brands, Victoria Secret, have decreased over the years competing with online companies such as Adore Me, and ThirdLove.

According to 10tv….

CEO Leslie Wexner has considered stepping down, this move may even include a full or partial sale of the lingerie business, citing people familiar with the matter. The L Brands are looking to reach a decision on the succession in the coming weeks, but no deal is set in stone just yet.

The overtly style of Victoria Secret has clashed with the new modern women attitude,of simply just being comfortable. A fresh perspective may just be what Victora Secret needs to get back as the top leader in lingerie sales.

L Brands is a Columbus based company. The companys stock surged nearly 13% at the opening of regular trading Wednesday.

We will keep you up to date on this matter.

