When I first read this I thought no way this is possible this is true but after reading the law which many people have no clue about it’s true if you are under the age of 21 by law you are able to drink alcohol…….Under the supervision of someone who is their parent or guardian or even a spouse and that’s the loophole Ohio lawmakers want to close sooner than later. full story Here

Did You Know Ohio Drinking Laws Have a Loophole in Them Which Allows Underage Drinking? was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: City Posted 5 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: