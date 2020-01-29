The UFC will be coming to Columbus, Ohio for the first time in over a decade! If you are a fan of mixed martial arts this is news to your ears.

The event will be going down March 28th hosted by Nationwide Arena and will feature a lengthy list of fights.

The main event will be a heavyweight battle between the number 2 ranked fighter Francis Ngannou and number 5 Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Several bouts will be held at the event including one featuring an Ohio native, Cody Garbrandt.

Doors will open at 3 p.m. Prelim fights will start at 4 p.m. The event will be aired on ESPN starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on January 31 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Source: 10TV

UFC Returns To Columbus For The First Time In 11 Years! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: Breeze Posted 5 hours ago

