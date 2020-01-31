CLOSE
Cbus
HomeCbus

Flu Scare Forces Several Central Ohio School Districts To Close

The flu is spreading at a rapid pace this season and many school districts are not taking chances.

More than a dozen school districts in Central Ohio have closed school for Friday and some for Monday citing the safety of their students, faculty and staff.

Here are a list of school closings in the area.

  • Granville Christian Academy: Closed Friday, Jan. 31
  • Caldwell EVSD: Closed Friday, Jan. 31, future dates undetermined
  • Lucas Local Schools: Closed Friday, Jan. 31, future dates undetermined
  • The Charles School at Ohio Dominican University: Closed Friday, Jan. 31, future dates undetermined
  • Alexander Local Schools: Closed Friday, Jan. 31
  • Southern Local Schools: Closed Friday, Jan. 31, Monday, Feb. 3
  • Chillicothe City School District: Closed Friday, Jan. 31, Monday, Feb. 3
  • Logan-Hocking School District: Closed Friday, Jan. 31
  • Washington Court House City Schools: Closed Thursday, Jan. 30, Friday, Jan. 31
  • Waverly City Schools: Closed Thursday, Jan. 30, Friday, Jan. 31, Monday, Feb. 3
  • Zane Trace Local Schools: Closed Wednesday, Jan. 29, Thursday, Jan. 30, Friday, Jan. 31
  • Huntington Local School District: Closed Wednesday, Jan. 29, Thursday, Jan. 30, Friday, Jan. 31
In addition, these recommendations can help reduce the chances of having a flu outbreak in your school.
  • Get vaccinated. The best way to prevent the flu is for you and your family to get a flu vaccine. …
  • Wash your hands often. …
  • Don’t share personal items. …
  • Cover coughs and sneezes. …
  • Disinfect surfaces. …
  • Stay healthy.

Flu Scare Forces Several Central Ohio School Districts To Close  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
Unsung Cruise
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close