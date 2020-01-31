Tia Mowry-Hardrict Debuts Dramatic Curly Cut: ‘It Was Time’

“It was time,” she captioned the photo. Tia Mowry debuted a dramatic new look on social media this morning. The beloved actress showed off a bold short curly cut in a bare faced selfie that has comments section lit with praises for her natural beauty.
Mowry uses her social platforms to promote body and beauty positivity. Most recently, Mowry showed off her post-pregnancy body after losing weight her way, which meant taking her time to drop pounds without adhering to Hollywoods standards.
“Embrace yourself, ladies! ESPECIALLY after childbirth!! It took me #18months to start feeling myself again,” she wrote.
Tia recently launched a supplement line, Anser, with BioSchwartz to provide Women’s multivitamin, prenatal formula and beauty formula supplements.
Today is finally here and I get to yell to the world about the company I co-founded: @shopanser, follow along with me… After a challenging experience with endometriosis and trouble conceiving, I realized I had to take control of my health if I wanted the family I always imagined. So, I did just that and discovered: you are the answer to your health journey. Sometimes the answer lies within yourself and, with the support of those around you, anything is possible. I want to inspire people of all backgrounds to take charge of their health by creating an easy solution they can rely on. And remember // Link in bio! #selfcareisntselfish shopanser.com
We’re not sure what prompted her big chop, but you know what they say, “A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life.”
