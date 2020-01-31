Can’t lie I’ve never seen a red panda, to be honest, I’ve never seen a real panda period but all of that can change for your boy after the Columbus Zoo recently obtained A Red Panda from the Cincinnati Zoo. And what’s so crazy about the panda is the fact it doesn’t even look like a normal panda, to be honest, the panda looks like a big raccoon ready to pounce on whoever. The panda’s name is Kora and is one year old the 1st question I’m gonna aks when I go to the Zoo is “Will this Red Panda be as big as a Black and White Panda? Or will it stay raccoon size?” A lot of people question the move of the Red Panda until they found out that it was done to mate. Full Story Here

Welcome Columbus Zoo Has A New Resident a Red Panda Courtesy of the Cincinnati Zoo was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: City Posted 7 hours ago

