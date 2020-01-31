Columbus Police Fatally Shoots 15-year-old Robbery Suspect At CVS

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed by Columbus Police Thursday evening following an attempted robbery at an East Columbus CVS.

Columbus police say officers fatally shot Abdirahman Salad who was armed with a gun at the time of the attempted robbery of the pharmacy store.

Police said they had received multiple calls about the alleged robbery, reporting that people were running out of the store and that an armed suspect was involved.

According to reports, two officers fired shots at the teen during the confrontation at the CVS pharmacy on East Broad Street. He later died at a hospital.

No officers were hurt. Police haven’t publicly identified the officers involved.

They didn’t release further details about the confrontation, except to say the shooting is being investigated under the usual process for reviewing such police-involved shootings in Columbus.

Source: 10TV.COM

