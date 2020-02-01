Franklin County Coroner’s Office Handled 10 Overdose Deaths January 31st!

On average, about 5,000 people, give or take a few, die from unintentional overdose deaths in the state of Ohio. The numbers over the last decade have been up and down consistently, however, in recent years it is clear that there is a true epidemic among us.

According to the Franklin County Coroner’s office, they handled a whopping 10 overdose deaths on Friday, January 31st alone! Although the coroner was unable to specify where the overdoses happened, we all must be alert and aware of this very real issue.

Concerned about the high volume of intake at the coroner’s office, a post to social media was made regarding the overdoses and information about how people struggling with substance abuse can find help.

Here at Radio One, we have also recognized the opioid crisis and have teamed up with the Don’t Live In Denial, OH campaign. You can find info to get help for anyone dealing with opioid addictions here.

The Franklin County Coroner’s office urges those in need to reach out for help. If you know someone who may be struggling, you can find out ways you can help here.

Source: 10TV

Written By: Breeze Posted 3 hours ago

