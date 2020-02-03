Two Killed, One Injured in Texas A&M-Commerce Shooting

A campus shooting has taken place on Feb. 3 at Texas A&M University-Commerce Residence Hall, where three people where shot.

In a tweet, authorities said there are three gunshot victims, two of whom have died of their wounds, near the Pride Rock residence hall.

Students, faculty and staff are instructed to take shelter and stay in place until further notice. This is a precautionary measure. A&M-Commerce UPD is actively investigating three gunshot victims in Pride Rock Residence Hall on the A&M-Commerce campus. There have been two con — @TAMUCUPD (@tamucupd) February 3, 2020

This particular tweet was meant to reveal this:

The tweet from authorities about sheltering in place cuts off at, “… There have been two con-,” but it has been confirmed by the university that it meant to say “two confirmed deaths.”

The surviving victim has been taken to the hospital.

Classes at the university had been the cancelled for the rest of the day.

Students, faculty and staff are instructed to take shelter and stay in place until further notice. This is a precautionary measure. A&M-Commerce UPD is actively investigating three gunshot victims in Pride Rock Residence Hall on the A&M-Commerce campus. — A&M-Commerce (@tamuc) February 3, 2020

