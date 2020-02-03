Two Killed, One Injured in Texas A&M-Commerce Shooting

A campus shooting has taken place on Feb. 3 at Texas A&M University-Commerce Residence Hall, where three people where shot.
In a tweet, authorities said there are three gunshot victims, two of whom have died of their wounds, near the Pride Rock residence hall.
The tweet from authorities about sheltering in place cuts off at, “… There have been two con-,” but it has been confirmed by the university that it meant to say “two confirmed deaths.”
The surviving victim has been taken to the hospital.
Classes at the university had been the cancelled for the rest of the day.
