Controversial Radio Host Rush Limbaugh Gets Medal of Freedom During SOTU

U.S. President Donald Trump made a bold move during his annual State of the Union address on Feb. 4. He awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to longtime conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

This comes one day after Limbaugh announced he has advanced lung cancer, and President Trump had informed several news anchors (minus those at CNN) of his decision to honor his supporter.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Limbaugh has been a staunch Trump backer, having spent time with him at Trump’s resorts. “This is not good news, but what is good news is that he is the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet. Rush Limbaugh: Thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country,” Trump said.

Trump’s wife, First Lady Melania Trump, was the one who presented Limbaugh the medal. This is now the third time a radio host has been given the award, and the first time since Paul Harvey was awarded with the medal back in 2005.

Limbaugh, who has been hosting his syndicated show for over 30 years, plans to continue his program despite his diagnosis, though he did tell his listeners he has to miss some days for treatment.

