Top 10 Albums of the Decade for Micah Dixon

A big discussion trending around the internet, between radio personalities, and famous social media people is dropping down the Top 10 Albums of the Decade List. Yes you have to cover the whole span one music from 2010 – 2020.
Its not as hard as you may think, as long as you are basing your picks with certain stipulations. For instance, Micah Dixon decided to choose the ALBUMS that she knew all the songs on that album, the music she just had to have on repeat, and till this day has music on repeat.
The list consist of Drake, Nothing Was the Same
- Future, HNDRXX
- Beyonce, Beyonce
- Nipsey Hussle, Victory Lap
- Kendrick Lamar, Damn
- Khalid, American Teen
- Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday
- SZA, CTRL
She only has 8 so what other two Albums should be added to her list?
Everything That Went Down at Power Winter Block Party
20 photos Launch gallery
Everything That Went Down at Power Winter Block Party
1. Power Winter Block PartySource:Kate Young 1 of 20
2. Power Winter Block PartySource:Lauren Todd 2 of 20
3. Power Winter Block PartySource:Kate Young 3 of 20
4. Power Winter Block PartySource:Kate Young 4 of 20
5. Power Winter Block PartySource:Lauren Todd 5 of 20
6. Power Winter Block PartySource:Lauren Todd 6 of 20
7. Power Winter Block PartySource:Lauren Todd 7 of 20
8. Power Winter Block PartySource:Lauren Todd 8 of 20
9. Power Winter Block PartySource:Lauren Todd 9 of 20
10. Power Winter Block PartySource:Lauren Todd 10 of 20
11. Power Winter Block PartySource:Lauren Todd 11 of 20
12. Power Winter Block PartySource:Lauren Todd 12 of 20
13. Power Winter Block PartySource:Lauren Todd 13 of 20
14. Power Winter Block PartySource:Lauren Todd 14 of 20
15. Power Winter Block PartySource:Taylor Wilkinson 15 of 20
16. Power Winter Block PartySource:Lauren Todd 16 of 20
17. Power Winter Block PartySource:Lauren Todd 17 of 20
18. Power Winter Block PartySource:Lauren Todd 18 of 20
19. Power Winter Block PartySource:Taylor Wilkinson 19 of 20
20. Power Winter Block PartySource:Taylor Wilkinson 20 of 20
Top 10 Albums of the Decade for Micah Dixon was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com