Top 10 Albums of the Decade for Micah Dixon

Drake and ASAP Rocky Together

A big discussion trending around the internet, between radio personalities, and famous social media people is dropping down the Top 10 Albums of the Decade List. Yes you have to cover the whole span one music from 2010 – 2020.

Its not as hard as you may think, as long as you are basing your picks with certain stipulations. For instance, Micah Dixon decided to choose the ALBUMS that she knew all the songs on that album, the music she just had to have on repeat, and till this day has music on repeat.

The list consist of Drake, Nothing Was the Same

  • Future, HNDRXX
  • Beyonce, Beyonce
  • Nipsey Hussle, Victory Lap
  • Kendrick Lamar, Damn
  • Khalid, American Teen
  • Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday
  • SZA, CTRL

She only has 8 so what other two Albums should be added to her list?

Top 10 Albums of the Decade for Micah Dixon  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

