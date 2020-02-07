The city of Columbus is the #6 city in the United States with the youngest entrepreneurs! Columbus is in the top 10 major cities with a budding climate of young business owners, according to studies by Lending Tree.

Neighboring Ohio cities, like Cincinnati and Cleveland fell in at numbers 27 and 41 on the list.

Lending Tree was able to get their info from the business owners seeking funding through the company. From there, Lending Tree was able to compare the ages of the business founders through their companies’ dates of origin.

The data revealed that the average age for business owners in the U.S is 39 years old. But to our surprise, the data also revealed that millennial’s are the most prevalent entrepreneurs in each city.

As for the state of Ohio, 38 was found to be the average age for a business founder. Millennial’s make up a big majority of the list at 47%, Gen X’ers follow behind at 36% and Gen Z rounds up the group at 5.5%.

Shout out to all the young entrepreneurs out there! Keep following your vision!

Source: NBC4i

Columbus Is A Top 10 City For Young Entrepreneurs! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: Breeze Posted 9 hours ago

