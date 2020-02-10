Cincinnati police captain arrested for OVI

A Cincinnati police captain was arrested and charged with an OVI (operating a vehicle while intoxicated) Sunday.

Amanda Canton, of Loveland, OH, was arrested Sunday but has since been released. Walking away with a citation.

According to WLWT and the department’s release statement, the incident is currently under investigation.

Canton has been apart of the Cincinnati Police Department since March 2004 and has held the title of captain since June 2019.

Written By: Raven Nevar

