Recently that other team up north had their head coach of a decade step down amid a lawsuit against the university and now there is a prominent head coaching position open in the very competitive Big Ten. So that other team up north started the search and the search usually starts with a coach that has coached in the Big Ten before and if that coach has run one of the biggest programs in not only the Big Ten but also the country you do your best to go and get this coach. But when this coach has turned the team he’s currently coaching into a top 25 in three seasons it makes it harder to leave not to mention the team that wants you could start the season on some type of probation because of a lingering lawsuit. These are the problems that former head coach of the Thee Ohio State Buckeyes Luke Fickell faced when he made the decision to turn down Michigan State when the came knocking. Full Story Click Here

Former OSU Head Coach Luke Fickell Tells That OTHER Team Up North He’s Not Leaving Ohio was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com