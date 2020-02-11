CLOSE
DL Hughley
HomeDL Hughley

Jazzy Report: Black People Feel More Pain Than Other Races?!

According to researchers, Black people may physically feel pain more then their white and Latin peers. The study found that Black participants rated the pain they were feeling up to 5 times higher than their counterparts. The study found that two things affected how Black people responded to pain being inflicted by a white male, a history of discrimination and a history of pain.

Jazzy Report: Black People Feel More Pain Than Other Races?!  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
Unsung Cruise
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close