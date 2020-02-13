The legend of Harriet Tubman as the “Moses of her people” is almost as large as Moses himself with her heroic tales of being the most well-known conductor of the famed Underground Railroad and emancipator of slaves with films, books, and even a consideration to become the face of the $20 dollar bill.

RELATED: The Evolution Of Teaching Black History To American Students

For this Black History Month, we spoke to Tubman’s descendent Rita Daniels (Tubman’s great, great, great grand-niece) about how her famous ancestor’s legacy affects her personally and what her family is doing to keep Tubman’s legacy at the forefront.

Check out the video below…

Harriet Tubman’s Descendent Speaks On American Icon’s Legacy [Exclusive Video] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Written By: Hot 107.9 Staff Posted 3 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: