CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Cincinnati Police Officer Under Civilian Investigation

A Cincinnati Police officer, who was beaten at the Westwood YMCA last year, will face a citizen review board today.

WLWT reports that Doug Utecht will go before the citizen complaint board, after being accused of failing to de-escalate the confrontation with Darrell Nichols.

Utecht reportedly sustained a severe cut on his forehead, bruises on the side of the head and a swollen-shut eye during the confrontation.

Cincinnati Police Officer Under Civilian Investigation  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
Unsung Cruise
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close