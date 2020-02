A New Jersey man has been accused of exposing himself while standing on his neighbors lawn. The homeowner claims that she noticed the man masturbating while watching her. The man admits that his pants were down, but denies that he exposed himself. He says he was just smoking a cigarette and rubbing lotion on his groin area.

Jazzy Report: He Did What On His Neighbors Lawn?! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

