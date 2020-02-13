CLOSE
Nia Noelle
HomeNia Noelle

Is The Photograph The New Love Jones? Will Packer Says Bet On It [Exclusive Video]

Will Packer

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Black Love on screen doesn’t happen as much as it used to. It’s been a while since we were blessed with a significant black love film in a way that Love Jones touched our hearts. “The Photograph,“which stars Issa Rae and Lakieth Standfield, hopes to fill that void when its appropriately released nationwide on Valentine’s Day.

RELATED: Issa Rae & LaKeith Stanfield Struggle With Love In ‘The Photograph’ Trailer

The film’s producer Will Packer stopped by Majic 107.5/97.5 and chopped it up with Maria More on the film’s narrative tenets and why it’s positioned to win. Check out the dope interview below…

_____

_____

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Is The Photograph The New Love Jones? Will Packer Says Bet On It [Exclusive Video]  was originally published on majicatl.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
Unsung Cruise
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close