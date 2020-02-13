Former Ohio Superintendent Gets Max Sentence For Sexual Assault Of Two Students

Former Ohio superintendent, Laura Amero, is going to spend the first years of her unborn childs life behind bars. She is pregnant and has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting two students during her time as a high school principal.

Amero served as head of Windham Exempted Village Schools from 2015 to 2017. The 35-year-old stepped down as superintendent in June of 2019 after being arrested April 2019.

In November of 2019, Amero plead guilty to two counts of sexual battery and sexual imposition, admitting that she had sex with a 16-year-old student and tried to get intimate with another boy while she was principal of Windham Junior/Senior High School. In court she offered tearful apologies for her behavior.

Amero appeared in court Monday and attempted to argue that her mental health is to blame for her actions. However, those claims fell on deaf ears, the judge dismissed the disgraceful educator’s claim and she received the maximum sentence allowed under state law.

“Nobody goes into the field of education to hurt their students,” Amero said Monday. “I never imagined I would hurt my kids but I did. I allowed lines to be crossed that never should have been crossed.”

“There was no purpose other than I let lines cross,” Amero replied. “There is no one to blame but myself. I got caught up, I let myself come down to their level.”

The former educator appeared remorseful and did have her husband, parents and in-laws in attendance, to support her.

Amero must fulfill 10 years behind bars and will have to register as a Tier III sex offender. Tier III is the most severe designation and offenders must register their address every 90 days and pay a $500 fine.

Amero’s attorney, on the other hand, feels her punishment is too harsh. He argued that she should have received probation since she confessed and has continued mental health counseling, which will end once she reports to prison April 1st, after her child is born.

“I can’t understand how this keeps happening with teachers, principals, superintendents,” Portage County Common Pleas Judge Laurie Pittman said of sex misconduct cases involving students. “You know you’re going to get caught.”

