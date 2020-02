The Cincinnati Reds are hosting some familiar names from the 90’s this summer.

An I Love the 90’s Concert will take place at Great American Ball Park on June 27th. It’ll include Vanilla Ice, Naughty By Nature, and others.

The concert will follow the Reds game, where they play the Washington Nationals.

Guess Who’s Performing at a Red’s Game This Year? was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Written By: Chad Ashmore Posted 2 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: