So for the second time in my life I will be giving birth, and I am going through the motions all over again. One minute Im super happy and the next Im like really down, but hey its apart of pregnancy. Im sure all moms can agree that their lifestyle is no longer the same once they are carrying life inside of them.

Well I cannot wait to share this journey with YOU! EB, my first born is very excited to be a big brother. Although i want to have a baby boy, Papa Bear wants a girl, so we will have to wait and see what God blesses us with.

Vlogs, and Deets on the reveal coming soon

Hope you enjoy my first maternity shoot!

Micah Dixon Mother for the Second Time! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com