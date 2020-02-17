HBCU Spotlight: Delaware State University

(edit) Delaware State University

The Delaware College for Colored Students was established on May 15, 1891, by the Delaware General Assembly under the provisions of the Morrill Act of 1890. The school’s Board of Trustees used part of the initial $8,000 state appropriation to purchase a 95-acre property north of the state capital of Dover to establish the new college. Because there was already a private Delaware College (now the University of Delaware) located in Newark, Del., to avoid confusion new state legislation was passed and enacted in early 1893 to change the black school’s name to the State College for Colored Students. From then the College was launched upon its mission of education and public service on February 2, 1892. The College graduated its first class of degree candidates in May 1898. The normal course of study (teacher education) was extended to four years in 1911 and the Bachelor of Pedagogy degree was awarded. The College graduated its first class of bachelor-degree candidates in June 1934. In 1944, the College received provisional accreditation by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE). In 1947, the name of the institution was changed to “Delaware State College” by legislative action. On July 1, 1993, Delaware State College turned another chapter in its history when Gov. Thomas Carper signed a name change into law, thus renaming the College to Delaware State University. Since 1957, the University has grown in stature as a center for teaching, research and public service. The purpose of the University has broadened in keeping with changing times. While recognizing its heritage, the University is among the top premier Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) in the country, while serving a diverse student population.

Mission Statement:

Delaware State University is a public, comprehensive, 1890 land-grant institution that offers access and opportunity to diverse populations from Delaware, the nation and the world. Building on its heritage as a historically black college, the University purposefully integrates the highest standards of excellence in teaching, research and service in its baccalaureate, master’s and doctoral programs. Its commitment to advance science, technology, liberal arts and the professions produces capable and productive leaders who contribute to the sustainability and economic development of the global community.

Notable Alumni: Clifford “Brownie” Brown- Jazz Trumpeter, John Taylor- former NFL player, Emanual Davis– former NBA player; Jamila Mustafa- Media Correspondent

Mascot: Hornets

Enrollment: 4,872 students

learn more: https://www.desu.edu/

HBCU Spotlight: Delaware State University

Written By: BreAnna Holmes Posted 6 hours ago

