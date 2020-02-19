Columbus: Man Crashes Vehicle Into Church, Driver Flees Scene

Police are investigating who was behind a van when it crashed into a church.

The incident happen Monday morning in west Columbus. The church is located at 14th Street Ministries, in the 3300 block of West Broad Street.

Police confirm no one was injured but the driver fled the scene. The driver has not yet been identified or taken into custody.

The pastor of the church said most of the damage occurred to the office space of the church. The accident happened around 4 a.m. so nobody was present at the church.

Source: 10TV

Written By: Chantal Posted 2 hours ago

