This week Stowe caught up with Columbus’ own, Lexi Allen, to talk about music, life in Ohio, and a very interesting topic when it comes to the Christian walk and lifestyle – falseness. This means preachers, singers, teachers, and prophets. If you follow Lexi on social media @LexiTelevision you know she has an unapologetic approach to life. She says what she says and means every bit of what she says.
For lack of better terms; she doesn’t pull any punches. In this interview clip she addresses Prophet Joshua Holmes and how he is manipulating young Christians to believe He is their savior and king. Check out what else she says and her advice on understanding the difference between being gifted and anointed.
The Latest:
- Erykah Badu’s Badussy Incense Sell Out! Here’s How To Get Some
- Ohio’s Own: Otterbein University Changing the Conversation About Racism
- [EXCLUSIVE] Lexi Allen Warns Millennials About “Prophet” Joshua Holmes
- Michelle Williams Says To Leave People Who Walked Away At Your Lowest Right Where They Are
- Tina Lawson Wants To Know Why More People Aren’t Praising The NFL’s $100M Investment In Criminal Justice Reform
- 5 rescued from Clermont County Apartment fire
- Ohio inmate falls through jail ceiling trying to escape
- Cynthia Bailey’s Fiance Mike Hill Says Now He Knows What To Do If He Feels Like He Wants To Cheat
- Folks Are Pointing To Ayesha Curry’s Old Tweets Now That She’s Posting More Photos Of Her Body On The ‘Gram
- Lewk Of The Week: Lizzo Was A Full On Chocolate Snack In Moschino At The 2020 Brit Awards
[EXCLUSIVE] Lexi Allen Warns Millennials About “Prophet” Joshua Holmes was originally published on joycolumbus.com