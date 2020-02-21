A wanted homicide suspect was shot and killed by Columbus police in an officer-involved shooting according to reports from 10TV.com

According to Columbus Police, the shooting happened around 5 p.m. at the Magnuson Grand Columbus North Hotel on East Dublin Granville Road.

Reports a suspect wanted in a homicide was at the hotel. Officers saw an open door and were met with gunfire. Three SWAT officers fired shots at the suspect.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have not identified the suspect at this time nor did they say what homicide this suspect was connected to.

We will continue to keep you updated on the story as it develops

Source: 10TV.com and Columbus Division of Police

Columbus Police Shoot and Kill Wanted Homicide Suspect on North Side was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: DJ Mr. King Posted 4 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: