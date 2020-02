Texas has filed a lawsuit against California over it’s ban of official employee travel to sates with laws that they consider to be anti LGBTQ. Texas thinks California targeted them to protect the religious freedom of child welfare providers. The ban began in 2017 with other states including Alabama, North Carolina, Mississippi Kansas and Tennessee.

Posted 11 hours ago

