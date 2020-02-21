Big day coming to the city of Columbus regarding downtown parking meters! Parking downtown is already hectic and if you’re in a rush who has time to swipe a card or put in change into the meter.

According to 10tv, the Mobile Payment App, ParkColumbus, will be changing the rates starting Feb 24th.

There will be a new meter structure and time limits at more than 2,800 downtown meters.

This will be the rates used at all metered parking spaces downtown.

New Changes below:

Value meters at 50 cents per hour with no time limit

In demand meters at $1 per hour with a 3-hour time limit

High turnover meters at $1.50 per hour with a 30-minute time limit (75 cents per 30 minutes)

So not too bad of rates, but be sure to have that ParkColumbus app handy.

Mobile Payment App Rates for Downtown Parking Changing was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com