A man is in jail after kidnapping his son after a shooting in Mt. Airy Thursday night.

Fox 19 reports that Cincinnati police announced Friday morning that they arrested 25-year-old Jaeron Pope with two charges of felonious assault and one count of kidnapping.

Pope tried to take his son without permission and consent from the child’s mother.

According to police and court records, the father shot at the mother and her boyfriend during an argument. The man then fled the scene with his son.

He is currently being held without bond at the Hamilton County Jail.

His court date is scheduled for this Saturday at 9 am.

Man charged with kidnapping his own son was originally published on wiznation.com

Written By: Raven Nevar Posted 7 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: